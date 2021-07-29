ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Who doesn't love a night on the town at Busch Stadium? Visitors on the Gateway Arch Grounds were surprised by the KMOV Surprise Squad with some free Cardinals tickets.
Surprise Squad gives out free Cardinals tickets
Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer
KMOV.com Staff
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
