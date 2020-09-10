ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You’ve probably never heard of the Leu Civic Center before, unless you’re from Mascoutah, Illinois. If you are, you probably can’t remember ever not knowing it!
After serving families for more than 40 years, it’s a bond stronger than the bricks and mortar it’s made from. But sometimes, you don’t realize how important something is, until you’re faced with losing it.
For $40 a year for an entire family, it’s no wonder they’re popular, but key fundraising events, vital for the center to stay open, have been cancelled. And that’s why the KMOV Surprise Squad was called in to help.
If you'd like to help, click here.
