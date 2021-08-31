ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — KMOV and HeroFundUSA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area.
You can watch live throughout the day on Wednesday, September 8 as we host an all-day telethon, raising money for local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
All funds raised will stay within the St. Louis area to provide funding for safety needs.
During the telethon, you’ll hear stories from multiple St. Louis agencies that have already received help from HeroFundUSA for new safety equipment and resources.
If you’d like to donate now, visit HeroFundUSA’s website here.
