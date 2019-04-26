Give STL Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Give STL Day is the annual event where thousands of St. Louisans donate a minimum of $10 any one of the more than 550 charities in the area. Give STL Day is held by the Greater St. Louis Community Foundation.

Give STL Day is May 1, 2019. From midnight to midnight, Wednesday, May 1, the St. Louis Community Foundation will present its sixth Give STL Day, a day when everyone can be a community philanthropist and hundreds of local nonprofits reap the benefit.

Last year’s effort alone raised $2.4 million for 868 nonprofits, thanks to nearly 24,000 individual donations. The organization raising the most funds in 2018 was ThriVe, which collected just over $112,000.
 
As in years past, all that is needed is a credit or debit card and the ability to get online, to visit GiveSTLday.
 

