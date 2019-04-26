ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Give STL Day is the annual event where thousands of St. Louisans donate a minimum of $10 any one of the more than 550 charities in the area. Give STL Day is held by the Greater St. Louis Community Foundation.
Give STL Day is May 1, 2019. From midnight to midnight, Wednesday, May 1, the St. Louis Community Foundation will present its sixth Give STL Day, a day when everyone can be a community philanthropist and hundreds of local nonprofits reap the benefit.
