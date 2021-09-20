ST. LOUIS (KMOV/News Release) -- The St. Louis Renaissance Festival returns to Rotary Park in Wentzville for it’s 23rd season. Come explore the Village with Robin Hood and his Crew, Lock your Friends in the Pit of Misery, Ride the Buccaneer Bungee, and See Birds of Prey. Visit the Throne of Swords, Throw Axes, then drink like a pirate at the new whisky and rum tasting. Settle down for a brunch at the Joust with the King, or dine on Turkey legs and try one of our Signature Cocktails. Get your hair braided, fortune read, and find unique hand crafted gifts at over 75 shops.
There are 12 stages of Exciting Entertainment, including Full Contact Live Armored Jousting plus Mermaids, Fairies, Vikings and more!
Now 6 themed weekends of fun:
September 18th and 19th Highland Fling!
September 25th and 26th Pups, Pints, and Pirates.
October 2nd and 3rd Shamrocks and Shenanigans
October 9th and 10th Heroes Vs. Villains
October 11th Discovery Day, and Lords and Ladies Shopping Day
October 16th and 17th Oktoberfest
October 23rd and 24th Vikings and Vampires
The MVRBC Blood bank will be out front every weekend taking donations and giving Free Admission tickets and T-shirts. Reservations suggested for blood drive.
There are many more ways to gain entry to the Festivities.
The food bank is accepting 5 cans of food for a Bogo ticket the first 2 weekends.
Monday October 11th all Military, First responders, and Health Care Providers receive a free ticket.
Build a Fairy house for free tickets. Honor Roll students receive a free ticket. Just bring your report card to the box office.
September 18 through October 24 Saturdays and Sundays, plus Monday October 11. 10am to 6pm, Rain or Shine. Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Rd., Wentzville, MO 63385.
Tickets $19.95 for Adults, Children 5-12 $12.95, 4 and under are Free.
Discount tickets available at Menards and STLRenFest.com. Follow us on Social Media @STLRenFest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.