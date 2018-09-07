ST. LOUIS - A select number of children who have to sleep without bed sets will be surprised with new bed sets on September 17.
Ashley HomeStore and the St. Louis Blues will give complete bed sets to 100 children in the St. Louis area on September 17 as part of the “Hope to Dream” event. Each bed will include a twin mattress set, pillow, sheets and a comforter.
The children were all selected through Ashley HomeStore’s Hope to Dream program, the Blues for Kids program and the Jackie Joyner-Kersee foundation.
The event will be held at Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue at Brett Hull Way in downtown St. Louis. It will start at 5:30 p.m. with registration followed by fun activities and a photo booth until 6:30 p.m. Programming continues at 6:30 and lasts until 7:30 p.m., when the kids will be surprised with their new bed sets. The event wraps up around 8:00 p.m.
Other fun activities include hockey practice on the ice, a facility tour and gift bags for all of the children. Representatives from the St. Louis Blues, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee foundation and executives from Ashley HomeStore are scheduled to speak at the event.
This event is ticketed and not open to the public but information about future events can be found at the program's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.