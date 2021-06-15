ST. CHARLES -- The Foundry Art Centre is hosting an inaugural ‘Block Party’. Featuring a full day of family fun, this event is free and open to the public – interactive art projects for all ages, food trucks, beer booths, live music, heavy machinery, and steamroller printing.
The Foundry’s “Block Party” centers on a unique and over-the-top method of printmaking, using a STEAMROLLER! Large-scale images created by regional artists Julia Curran, Dr. Slime, Patrick Owen, Edo Rosenblith, Natalie Schloss, and Grafik House artists are carved on four by eight foot woodblocks. The Foundry’s team of inkers roll ink onto these blocks, a large sheet is laid on top, and then the whole thing is run over with a steam roller – squishing the ink from the woodblock to the sheet. These fantastic prints will be taken into the Foundry’s Grand Hall to dry on display.
In addition to the steamroller prints, the Foundry’s Block Party features an interactive heavy machinery and vehicle display in the Foundry’s parking lot, where families can safely climb aboard and experience vehicles from the St. Charles Police Department, the St. Charles Fire Department, St. Charles Public Works, Fabick Cat, and more. The Foundry will also host live music and food trucks in the parking lot throughout the day. Visitors are invited indoors to visit artist and sponsor booths, a bar featuring beer from Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade and Urban Chestnut, and of course, to view all of the prints created throughout the day.
