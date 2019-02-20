ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Songs will shower the Performing Arts Center at John Burroughs School as the Centene Charitable Foundation and Edwards Jones host the 10th annual Sing for Siteman benefit.
The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Performances include selections from popular music, Broadway, and opera.
Proceeds will benefit the Siteman Cancer Center’s Discovery Fund in support of cancer research projects.
“So many of us have had our lives and loved ones impacted by cancer. Support from this event translates directly into innovative and improved treatments for cancer patients.” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.
This year’s event will feature Grammy Award-winner Christine Brewer, as a special guest host. Kennedy Holmes, recent finalist in NBC’s The Voice, will grace the stage for a special appearance.
Attendees may enter to win an Alexandra Clancy luxury handbag.
Tickets are $100 for preferred seating, $50 for general seating, and $25 for students. Reserve your ticket by calling the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ box office at 314-961-0644, or click here.
