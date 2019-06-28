ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is raising thousands of dollars for Pedal the Cause while fighting a battle of her own against cancer.
A bell hangs inside the door at Tammy Linn and Shirley Tanners house.
“A friend of ours gave that bell to me because my cancer is malignant. So, I may never get to ring the bell but now I can right that bell anytime I want,” said Linn.
Linn and Tanners remember the day she was told she had a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
“Right when you hear that your partner has stage four cancer, it kind of stopped us in our tracks,” Tanners said. “We looked at each other and after the initial shock wore off, Tammy said, ‘I’m gonna fight this as hard as I can.’”
Linn has fought, she takes numerous treatments and participates in Pedal the Cause. This will be her third year participating in the fundraiser. To date, she has raised almost $10,000 for cancer research.
“It was overwhelming,” she said. “The support that I got. This year, I don’t know what to expect honestly but it’s gonna be good and all that money’s gonna go 100 percent to cancer research.”
With the love and support from Tanners, her friends and family Linn’s outlook is very positive.
“Fighting as strong as ever,” she said. “A cancer thriver, not a survivor yet but I’m still here and we’re gonna beat this.”
Pedal the Cause will take place Sept. 28 and 29.
Click here to donate to Pedal the Cause or for more information about the event.
