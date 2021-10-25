Scott Credit Union
(KMOV.com) -- Scott Credit Union will host a job fair Nov. 6 at three branch locations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Company leaders will be present to give interviews at the home office, East Belleville and Ballpark Village branches.

The home office is located at 101 Credit Union Way in Edwardsville. The Belleville address is 2020 North Belt East. The Ballpark Village location is at 6 Cardinal Way in downtown St. Louis.

