ST. LOUIS, (News Release) – Schnucks is once again supporting The Salvation Army’s holiday campaign by activating “Round Up at the Register” beginning Saturday, Nov. 16 and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 28.
Schnucks customers can donate to the campaign by choosing to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. 100 percent of round up donations support The Salvation Army in the customer’s local area.
Schnucks will offer the campaign at all of the company’s stores across the five Midwest states where it operates. In 2018, Schnucks customers donated more than $236,000 to the Salvation Army through the “Round Up at the Register” campaign.
“Schnucks is excited to continue this long standing partnership with The Salvation Army,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck in a statement “This campaign allows our customers, teammates, and our company to support the incredibly impactful work The Salvation Army is doing as they work to support those in our communities who need it most.”
The Salvation Army uses funds raised during the campaign to provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens, as the organizations helps provide food, utility payments, and emergency rent and mortgage payments.
“The Salvation Army values our partnership with the Schnucks organization and their continued support of our fundraising goal. Their commitment to the communities we serve in the bi-state area is exemplary.” said, Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander, Lt. Col. Dan Jennings.
Schnucks customers who utilize the self-checkout lanes can give to The Salvation Army through a Scan & Give, where they will have the option to donate by scanning a $1, $3 or $5 tear pad.
At the conclusion of the round up, Schnucks will again welcome The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and their iconic red kettles to all Schnucks stores. Volunteer bell ringers will be outside of Schnucks stores starting Friday, Nov. 29 and continuing through Christmas Eve.
