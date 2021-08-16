ST. LOUIS (News Release) -- The Midwest Salute to the Arts invites you to be part of our spectacular three-day outdoor Arts Festival! Held annually the weekend before Labor day. Free admission to Midwest Salute to the Arts enables everyone an opportunity to view and purchase wonderful works of art in various mediums. There is something of interest for every member of the family, including Artists, Live Artist Demonstrations, Live Entertainment, Local food vendors and our very own interactive Children’s Creation Station & Kids-Only Art Gallery. Held in the Heart of Fairview Heights Illinois at beautiful Moody park!
“Our mission is to provide a successful forum to bring art to the region and promote art appreciation, while helping to impact art lovers in our city and surrounding area.” Art for Everyone, Art Everyday
How did a little city in Southwestern Illinois become the site of a nationally recognized art festival? It started more than 24 years ago when a former alderman, Gene Ellerbush, visited the Mystic, Connecticut, Outdoor Art Festival and realized that Fairview Heights might be able to present a similar outdoor event. The City Council appointed Mrs. Billy McLemore as head of a committee to explore the possibility. The project had begun.
Mystic was revisited, and other art fairs were contacted, including the renowned Festival of the Masters in Orlando, Florida. When the research was finished, it became apparent that Fairview Heights had the resources and the spirit to present such an event. The decision was made - let's do it!
The Midwest Salute to the Masters was established with the goal of combining the community involvement of the Mystic show with the ultra-high standards of the Orlando "Masters" show. After much hard work and untold hours of planning, the first Midwest Salute to the Masters was held on the weekend of October 1st and 2nd 1988. It was received with both critical and popular acclaim!
Today, the show is known as the Midwest Salute to the Arts. The all-volunteer staff continues to work toward the common goal of presenting one of the premier art festivals in the country.
WHEN:
Friday, August 27, 6:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday, August 28, 10:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday, August 29, 11:00am – 5:00pm
WHERE:
Moody Park (Longacre Park):
525 South Ruby Lane
Fairview Heights, IL 62208-2613
ENTERTAINMENT:
Friday:
6:00-9:00pm Rogers and Nienhaus
Saturday:
10-11:45am J. Michael Hildreth
12:15-2:00pm Carrier Tunes
2:15-3:30pm Don McCown
4:00-5:00pm Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble BoMA
5:15-6:45pm Dave Mendoza
Sunday:
11-12:45pm Lexy Schlemer
1:15-3:00pm Teya King
3:30-5:00pm Mark Biehl
Brought to you in part by the Illinois Office of Tourism and ILLINOISouth Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.