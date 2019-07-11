ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Aug. 10 the annual Relay For Life-Celebration of Hope event will take place at Tower Grove Park.
Relay For Life-Celebration of Hope is a festival-style event that thanks local business and community members that fundraise year-round to help support the fight against cancer while celebrating cancer survivors and remembering those lost to the disease.
The event will include games, a silent auction, raffles and live music. When the sun sets, a luminaria ceremony will begin, which will have bags lit in memory or honor of someone how has battled or battling cancer.
Cancer survivors who attend will receive a free t-shirt and enjoy a reception for themselves and a caregiver.
Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the American Cancer Society to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer.
The event will be held from 5-10 p.m.
For more information click here.
