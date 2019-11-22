ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This holiday season, the Salvation Army needs your help.
Join KMOV for the Red Kettle Day of Giving on Tuesday, December 3. Watch for live coverage beginning at 5am on News 4 This Morning and throughout the day as News 4 checks in with the merriest of Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers at a local Red Kettle stop.
In the evening, join KMOV for a three-and-a-half-hour Salvation Army Day of Giving Telethon set to kick off on News 4 at 4 p.m.
Join KMOV in helping the Salvation Army help those in need. For more information or to make a donation, click here.
