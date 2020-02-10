ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The 43rd Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show, presented by LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, returns to America’s Center Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8. One of the largest quality consumer home shows in North America, the Home & Garden Show gives area consumers a chance to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services from nearly 400 exhibitors under one roof. Local companies and hundreds of experts will help homeowners find what they need to complete their home projects. The Show is produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri.
The Builders Home & Garden Show is actually six shows in one, showcasing the latest in Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction and Home Products. More than 1,100 booths fill nearly 340,000 sq. ft. and provide consumers an excellent buying opportunity, with competitive pricing and side-by-side comparison between companies. Shop patios, pools, decks, lighting, fencing, windows, doors, furniture and everything imaginable for the home, inside and out.
Experience Outdoor Imagination! Stroll through more than 25,000 sq. ft. of amazing outdoor living spaces with the newest ideas and innovations from dozens of companies who can create the yard and patio you want, from quaint to elaborate. The Belgard Challenge will feature the latest hardscape products, design ideas and the opportunity to win a beautiful outdoor fireplace worth $5,200! Show visitors touring the Lawn & Garden Marketplace will also encounter fun surprises like enchanting living topiary and amazing 3D Street Art by We Talk Chalk – both great photo-ops!
The Home & Garden Show has a wealth of information from local and national experts. Visit the Lifestyle Stage for seminars by award-winning gardening author and designer Kerry Ann Mendez. She will share time and money-saving tips for beautiful gardens, unravel the secret to amazing hydrangeas and show how no-fuss plants can help homeowners create high-impact, low-maintenance landscapes. The New Product Display and Discussion Area will feature a variety of new home products. Show exhibitors will display innovative items to enhance the home and yard, save money, and make life more comfortable. Representatives from these companies will be in the area throughout the show to present in-depth information about their products during informal discussions with visitors.
For those looking for a new home, the New Construction Zone is the place to go, whether they are looking to build or buy. There will be builders for large, small and custom homes, from the mid-100s to 2 million or more, and information about subdivisions from all over the St. Louis metro area.
Show visitors can also tour tiny homes – on wheels! The Vintage Trailer Tour will feature fun, unique campers brought to the Show by members of Sisters on the Fly, outdoor adventure group for women. Sisters on the Fly encourages women to get up, get out, become more adventurous and have a more fulfilling life. The group offers a variety of adventure trips and many members have their own trailers, restored and decked out.
Mid America Chevy Dealers presents the Extreme Raptors Experience, with amazing birds of prey shows, featuring free-flight demos performed by master falconers. Shows feature a variety of birds including eagles, hawks, falcons and owls, with many of the birds on display between shows for exciting, up-close encounters. With a supporting cast of birds with wingspans up to eight feet wide, there is non-stop, riveting action, music, comedy, information and a patriotic photo-op finale with a proud Bald Eagle perched in front of the American flag.
The St. Louis County Parks Children’s Garden Club, presented by American Family Insurance, once again offers a variety of free activities for kids. They will enjoy fun, hands-on projects they can make at the Show and take home. There will also be a petting zoo, Thorni Ridge Exotics, with a wide variety of unique animals like a baby kangaroo, crested porcupine, warthog, African spurred tortoise, lemur, camel, alpaca and more!
Area homeowners won’t want to plan or remodel their kitchen or bath until they visit the Kitchen & Bath Showcase to see the newest styles and design ideas in cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures and countertops. Shop a wide variety of pools, spas and swim spas in the Pool & Spa Showcase. The Interior Design Marketplace features furniture, window and wall treatments, flooring and accessories from across the country.
The Lawn & Garden Marketplace features a large selection of landscaping materials, equipment and supplies. Under the Big Top: A Circus of Flowers, the 18th Annual Flower Show, has creative floral arrangements made by local designers and beautiful horticulture specimens. The Flower Show is judged and awards are given. The Flower Show is presented by East Central District, Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Inc., National Garden Clubs, Inc., and the Home Builders Association, in cooperation with the Children’s Garden Club.
Come to the Show to register to win great items! One lucky visitor will win a swingset from Swingset Factory Depot worth $4,487, with installation. The St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council is offering six show visitors the chance to win $2,500 toward closing costs on a new home (restrictions apply). There will be one winner with each of six participating builders: Consort Homes, Fischer & Frichtel Custom Homes, Lombardo Homes, McBride Homes, McKelvey Homes and Payne Family Homes.
Show hours are Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children five and under. Adults can visit the Show after 5 p.m. for just $5! $2 off Thursday and Friday or $1 off weekend discount coupons are available at STLHomeShow.com. Pre-purchase tickets online to receive $2 off adult admission any show day and included is a full year’s subscription to Better Homes & Gardens (a value of $6).
Discounted parking is available at select lots near America’s Center, with reserved parking available at some lots. Visit the Show’s website for details and links to parking websites. Valet parking will also be available for $20 at the main entrance to America’s Center on Washington Avenue.
The Show is proud to have LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding as its Official Siding Partner and American Family Insurance as its Official Insurance Partner.
