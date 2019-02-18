ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mardi Gras isn’t just for people, on Sunday precious puppies get to strut through the city wearing costumes for the annual Purina Pet Parade.
You’ll be amazed at how your heart melts while the adorable participants prance straight to the Taste of Soulard on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.
The best dressed furry contestants will be invited to a Coronation Pageant at Soulard Market Park and crowned King and Queen of Barkus.
If you have a precious pooch you want to enter in the parade, or for more information click here.
