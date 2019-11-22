BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local students are making it possible for veterans to be able to board an Honor Flight.
Parkway South Middle students raised $4,000 in four days for the Honor Flight Program.
The program sends World War II, Vietnam and Korean war veterans to Washington DC to be honored for the day and see memorials dedicated in their honor.
Students and teachers counted the money by hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.