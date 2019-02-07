ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some teachers in the Parkway School District are getting special lessons on ‘winning,’ and they’re having fun doing it.
Physical education and health class teachers took part in a session the “Winning Life” program. The program is a school curriculum designed by East St. Louis native and Olympic champion, Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
Joyner-Kersee says the goal of the program is to inspire confidence and get kids to become more active.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee says she has been teaching the program for 25-years, but just organized it into official curriculum three years ago.
