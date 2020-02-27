UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local school district is trying a new tool to help students learn how to resolve conflicts and talk about issues of concern to them, and it all starts with a circle.
Students have been taking part in restorative circles for a year at University City High School.
Participation is voluntary.
Administrators said the key is letting students take the lead.
"A lot of times in our school systems things are done to kids or for kids what this does is allows us to work with kids and allows them to learn and grow and become the leaders our world so desperately needs," Gary Miller said.
“It helps me speaking up to other students, helping students relationships and teachers, and helps with a lot of stuff you wouldn't think about," student Narissa green said.
Miller believes University City is one of the only districts in Missouri to use restorative circles.
