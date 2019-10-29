NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The superintendent of the Riverview Gardens School has been named the Superintendent of the Year by the Missouri Association of School Superintendents.
Dr. Scott Spurgeon received the honor recently and said he believes he is being recognized for the district’s emphasis on filling students’ needs in and outside of the classroom.
"Whether that's meeting the needs of food, clothing, hygiene, to make sure level the playing field for all of our scholars," said Spurgeon.
Spurgeon is now the running for the National School Superintendent of the Year Award.
