OAKVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The third graders at Mosaic School in Oakville enjoyed some fun hands-on demonstrations of elementary concepts in physics Tuesday.
Physics students from Oakville High School used balloons, water and a broom ball as teaching tools for the younger kids. The high school students told News 4 they enjoy working with the elementary students, even though it can be a challenge at times.
“It is a little chaotic at first, but I think they understand and they’re learning it pretty well, and they listen, so that’s good,” said Cora Darmody, a junior at Oakville High School.
The students learned about friction and magnetism during the lesson. Instructors said teaching the concepts to grade school students helps the older students better understand it.
