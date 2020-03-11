FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County high school student is going to Disney World, but not for fun and games.
Kaelynn Gore holds a place of honor at McCluer North in Florissant.
The senior is one of just 100 students nationwide selected for the Walt Disney Dreamers Academy.
During the four-day visit to Disney World, she will take part in intense career-oriented workshops.
Kaelynn is planning to study psychology.
"Whatever it is I do, I know I want to help people," she said. "So whether psychology or something else I wanna do I just know I want to help people"
Kaelynn has a 4.24 GPA, and scored 29 on the ACT.
