WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Veterans Day is next Monday, and schools across our area are already observing the day.
At Webster Groves High School, Veterans were honored at a special school-wide assembly and then broke into groups to speak with students in their classrooms.
Many veterans brought artifacts and momentos with them.
Veterans and administrators say there is no match for learning this kind of history firsthand.
"So in today's world they have ready access to websites and tech, and textbooks, but we believe that to tell any story, it’s best told through the lives of the people that lived that story,” said superintendent John Simpson.
The school welcomed 50 veterans from all branches of the service, covering decades of service.
The veterans assembly is an annual event at Webster Groves High.
“It’s an opportunity for them to, instead of reading it in a book, to talk to people who've actually been through it and get their perspective on it,” said Navy veteran Bryant Turner.
