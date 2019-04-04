LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some local high school students tell News 4 they are thinking more seriously about the dangers of texting while driving and drinking and driving.
The students had the chance to experience the Unite Driving Simulator Program on Thursday at MICDS in Ladue.
Wearing virtual reality goggles, the students got a very-real feel for how hard it can be to operate a car under those circumstances.
“The moment screen started cracking when I hit the car was terrifying. I thought ‘Oh this is what actually happens and this could actually happen to me later,” said MICDS junior Elena Thomas.
MICDS hosts a driving simulator program every two years.
