MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - High school can be tough but Parkway South is building a community based on pride and love for each other.
Once a week, teachers and students bust in on a lesson to teach each other the power of appreciation.
“It is exciting, it makes you feel good,” said Parkway South coach Matt Roach.
It started as a social media push by Teacher of the Year Melissa Gebhart to share the good happening in classrooms.
“This way, we get to see the amazing things that are happening and we get to make those natural bonds,” said Gebhart.
Each week, a teacher is put in the spotlight for being #PSouthProud.
“Patriot for life, serving the community, taking care of each other, like any Patriot would,” said Roach.
They say it’s a way to celebrate having fun, while working hard.
