EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – In the Rockwood School District, bus drivers are taking another in addition to getting students to and from school.
Several drivers have volunteered to read to students for a few minutes on their morning break.
“They love it, they look forward to it, they ask me about it and its really positive. We have the same driver with the same student each week, so helps with consistency. They build a relationship," said preschool teacher Elizabeth Dierking.
The drivers are called Buddy Readers. Along with reading, they also teach kids how to ride the bus safely.
