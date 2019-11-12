COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Students at Collinsville Middle School recently welcomed veterans for their annual veterans' breakfast.
After sharing breakfast, students in the Advanced History class interviewed veterans about their experiences. Those interviews are being put on the school’s website for anyone to watch.
Students told News 4 it is an honor to spend time with the veterans.
"It made me proud and honored that they came and talked to us, an amazing person took time out of their day to come and talk with us and share their experiences, " said eighth grader Cole McCluskey.
