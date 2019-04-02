SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For most high school students, Spring Break is a time to sleep in, relax and have some fun but one group of local students spent their break working.
The students were part of the Youth Corps’ Alternative Spring Break Program. About 15 students helped build a rain garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Organizers say the goal is two-fold, to teach skills that could be used in a career and to have a good time. The project is designed to catch rain water and put it to good use.
"At the core of Youth Corps is really the skills training, getting kids ready for careers in the future ready for using those skills in jobs down the line," said Nelson Curran with Youth Corps.
Along with Alternative Spring Break, the Youth Corps also runs a summer program.
