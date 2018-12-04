TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Most journalists remember the first time they saw their byline in a newspaper or had their first story read on the air.
For a group of young journalists in Lincoln County, that’s happening in happening in high school.
News 4 recently stopped by during an editorial planning session for journalism students at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy. They are now reporting and writing articles for the Lincoln County Journal.
Students were asked to help when the paper’s longtime editor, Bob Simmons, died in September. Students say they feel honored to help out and gain valuable experience at the same time.
Along with writing articles, students are also shooting their own photos for the newspaper.
