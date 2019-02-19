SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Students at Cor Jesu are showing that a penny can go a long way, especially when you mix them with pancakes.
Students recently enjoyed a special pancake breakfast with a group of dads doing all the flipping. It is part of the annual Penny Queen Charity Drive Week.
Each day, there are special events and raffles. It is all organized by the Penny Queens from each grade.
"Each class selects three girls to be a Penny Queen and if your class wins then you get to organize sales for that week," said Cor Jesu Senior Maggie Mansfield.
The drive benefits children with chronic medical conditions.
