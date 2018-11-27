CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) – The holiday season is also carnival season at a Chesterfield school.
The games are all hand-made and all for a great cause.
3rd and 4th graders at Incarnate Word Parish School in Chesterfield recently held their annual “Cardboard Carnival.” The carnival features games made by the students.
Other students pay to play and money raised goes to Catholic Charities. This year, the students are playing for those in need across the county.
“We build cardboard boxes to raise money for Hurricane Matthew in Florida,” said Incarnate Word 5th Grader Jamison Sprunt.
Along with hurricane victims, the students are also sending money to California to help with wildfire relief efforts.
Students raised $146 at this year’s carnival.
