JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Families in the St. Louis area have a new option to make sure they don't go hungry.
A new market will give food to nearly 2,000 students.
The new School Food Markets Program will serve students in the Cahokia and Jennings school districts.
Jennings will operate its store out of a former bank and students and their families can come there to pick up groceries.
Bayer awarded a $90,000 grant to the St. Louis Area Foodbank to support the initiative.
Residents can make donations at stlfoodbank.org.
