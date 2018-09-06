TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Lincoln County R-3 School District used a new, cool concept to place kindergarten students in their classrooms.
This year, students at Cuivre Park and Main Street elementary schools rotated through all of the classrooms before being placed in their homeroom for the year.
The school district is comparing this method to a kaleidoscope. This way every teacher can observe every student and students get to know all the kindergartners.
Administrators say the approach allows them to better balance academic and behavioral needs for each student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.