ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Members of the current class of St. Louis police recruits are learning that being a police officer is about more than fighting crime.
On Tuesday, members of the current recruiting class welcomed St. Louis Public School students to the police academy.
The recruits have been visiting the students in their schools as part of the Books and Badges mentoring program. The mentoring program is a required part of academy training.
Recruits say the program is a win-win for the students and them.
“You get to talk to an at-risk kids and kids that need help learning. We get to give our hand, I’ll be your big brother and do whatever you need me to do and I’ll be your friend,” said St. Louis police recruit Nate Wilson.
One of the highlights for the students was getting to try out the academy simulator.
The current recruiting class graduates on March 21.
