ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Reading, writing, and arithmetic are common fare for schools.
Now, you can add medical care in the Ritenour School District.
The district is celebrating the opening of its first campus-based health center.
The Husky Health Center* is at Hoech Middle School, on Ashby Road.
Administrators say that addressing student's daily health needs can help them succeed in school.
