From the depths of your imagination…from the creeping corners of the Earth…from the far-reaching fathoms of time and space…comes an adventure the scopes of which have never been seen before! Prepare to embark on a “spirited” journey through Halloween history as the most ghastly specters the world has ever known come to life before your very eyes (in dazzling 3-D and glorious Technicolor®). They have hopped off the pages of the history books and onto Main Street, but in this interpretation of their story, YOU are the star!
What thrills await? How will the story end? You are about to find out…
New to 2021, Bayou Bash: A Legends & Lanterns Masquerade Ball
Revel in the mystique and magic of the marshy deltas of Louisiana. You’ll think you’ve been transported to the festive streets of the French Quarter during this eccentric 21 & up soiree that is the perfect blend of Halloween and Mardi Gras. Dance the night away with your favorite Legends & Lanterns® characters (decked out in their masquerade finery) as the evening’s soundtrack is provided by Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys. Sip on themed libations as you enjoy an array of activities: a fortune teller, complimentary face painting, games, music, and more! Think you’re the life (or afterlife) of the party? Be sure to dress up for a chance to win big during the night’s costume contest!
Friday, October 29th 730pm-10pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
Foundry Art Centre
520 North Main Street
Saint Charles, MO 63301
Purchase tickets here: https://foundryartcentre.regfox.com/bayou-bash-a-legends-lanterns-masquerade-ball
