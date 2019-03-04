ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, Hotel Saint Louis opened its 16th-floor rooftop bar, Form Skybar, that offers sweeping views of the city and tasty St. Louis comfort food.
The 2,480-square foot bar sits atop the Louis Sullivan-designed building and features retractable windows, a rooftop pool and a menu crafted to pay tribute to St. Louis’ international heritage.
The opening of the bar signifies the completion of the $68 million renovation of the hotel.
The renovation was funded by Amy and Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis, who recently sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast team to discuss the renovation and their passion for revitalizing historic architecture in St. Louis.
“This is truly a St. Louis-centric bar with everything designed to be uniquely interesting and, yet, comfortable -- and that applies to not only the design of the space but the drinks and food,” said Amy Gill, co-founder of Restoration St. Louis in a media release.
Form Skybar hours are 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday; and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Form will begin serving at 11 a.m. whenever there is a home Cardinals game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.