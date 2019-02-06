ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Calling all home and remodeling lovers!
The annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden show is heading back to the America's Center for its 42nd consecutive year.
The event will be held from March 7-10 and will feature the following six shows: Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction Zone, and home products.
The event will showcase hundreds of local companies and experts to help homeowners with their special projects. Participants will be able to explore the latest home and garden products from 400 companies that will be scattered across 1,400 booths.
Tickets prices vary on age: Adults will have to pay $10 while children between ages six to 12 will have to pay $4 for admission.
Kids ages five and under will get in free.
For more information, click here.
