ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready for the 2nd Annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids, presented by M1 Bank! Join KMOV’s Laura Hettiger for a family-friendly fun run and competitive 5k. St. Louisans of all ages are invited to benefit the Little Bit Foundation. Helping break down barriers to learning for St. Louis students.
When: April 27, 2019
Where: Downtown St. Louis, beginning at MLK Drive and 2nd Street
Events: 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk
