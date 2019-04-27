  • Samantha Bartley, Great Day St. Louis Producer

Are you ready to go on a run? Sign up now for Laura's Run 4 Kids benefiting the Little Bit Foundation.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready for the 2nd Annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids, presented by M1 Bank! Join KMOV’s Laura Hettiger for a family-friendly fun run and competitive 5k. St. Louisans of all ages are invited to benefit the Little Bit Foundation. Helping break down barriers to learning for St. Louis students.

Laura's Run 4 Kids

When: April 27, 2019

Where: Downtown St. Louis, beginning at MLK Drive and 2nd Street

Events: 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk

