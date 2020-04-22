(KMOV.com) -- NAMIWalks St. Louis is going to be a little different this year. Instead of canceling the walk, they are doing a virtual walk this year.
With many NAMIWalks presented at the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, on the same day of May 30, it promises to be a day to remember.
You can walk around your block, you can walk around your garden, you can walk with a wok in your kitchen. If you work from home, now you can walk at home. You can form a team and compete with your friends. You can “hula hoop for hope.” You can self-fund-raise while you self-quarantine — or do it as part of a team. We will be sharing more information on how you can take part in our virtual event in the upcoming weeks. In the meantime, make sure to focus on your self-care and staying healthy.
Together we’ll continue to work toward our goal of Mental Health for All. To register for the walk or find out more about NAMIWalks St. Louis, visit here.
