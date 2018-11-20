LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, students from MICDS High School in Ladue participated in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Train.
More than 600 students brought a turkey to donate to the St. Louis area food bank.
The students formed a line stretching across the school’s campus, passing the turkeys from student to student and into the food bank truck.
Last year’s turkey train collected 536 turkeys and more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. It was enough to serve more than 10,000 meals to those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.