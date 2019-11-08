ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The annual Over the Top for Tots luncheon brought in almost 600 guests Friday to benefit the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
Now in its 14th year, Friday's event was the biggest one yet.
The nursery provides a temporary, safe haven for children whose families are facing an emergency, like illness, homelessness or domestic violence.
News 4's Claire Kellett was the emcee for this year's event.
