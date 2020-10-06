Since its inception, the Legends & Lanterns festival’s unique celebration of all things All Hallow’s Eve has experienced it all (witches’ hexes, pirate marauders, even alien invaders!)
But this year, as they commemorate their fifth anniversary season, their merry band of misfits have come face to face with their most dastardly foe yet…the plague!
The effects of this curse have permeated every corner of the globe, and their historic hamlet of Saint Charles is no exception. They beg your indulgence during this season of peculiarities as you note that some of your favorite festival attractions and activities may be experiencing alterations (or in some cases may be postponed until next year).
Rest assured, however that their kooky troupe of ne’er-do-wells have assembled, merging their powers, and casting aside old rivalries (well…for the most part…) in order to provide for you a memorable and (most importantly) safe expEERIEence. May their ghoulish antics allow you to forget (if only for a moment) the troubles of the real world as they welcome you into our fantasy realm where witches reside in candy cottages, talking wolves dress like grannies, and the only thing you have to fear is an unexpected encounter with the Headless Horseman.
St Charles and Legends & Lanterns thank you in advance for practicing safe behaviors during your visit and look forward to returning next year bigger and better than ever. Until then, they invite you to join them on a “spirited” journey through Halloween history…
2020 Festival Hours
- Sat, 10/10: 11am to 6pm
- Sun, 10/11: Noon to 5pm
- Sat, 10/17: 11am to 6pm
- Sun, 10/18: Noon to 5pm
- Fri, 10/23: 5pm to 8pm
- Sat, 10/24: 11am to 8pm
- Sun, 10/25: Noon to 5pm
Sponsored by: St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau
