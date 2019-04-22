ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tony-nominated actress Taylor Louderman, currently starring as Regina George in Tina Fey’s mega-hit Mean Girls The Musical on Broadway, is excited to announce a one night benefit concert titled “The Power of Theatre.” Louderman will host the event May 20, 2019 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. The benefit is designed to support theatre education at Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) in Rolla, Missouri.
KMOV's Paige Hulsey will join her hometown friend in celebrating their Missouri roots and performing arts education as a guest emcee at the event.
Louderman, a 2009 Sullivan High School graduate from Bourbon, began her performing career at OAT and realizes the positive impact a theatre experience can play in a young person’s life. As a newly appointed OAT board member, Louderman is striving to bring theatre education to the rural south-central areas of Missouri through her dedication and partnership with Ozark Actors Theatre.
Ozark Actors Theatre, a non-profit Actors Equity Association theatre, is located approximately 90 miles southwest of St. Louis and considered a hidden jewel in the rolling hills of the Ozarks. OAT was founded in 1987 and has been providing South Central Missouri with local performances and professional summer stock theatre since 1988. The vision of enhancing and continuing education through the theatre holds a special place in Louderman’s heart, as Ozark Actors Theatre is where it all began for her when she was cast at age ten in the title role of Annie.
The Power of Theatre will feature an impressive array of talent along the I-44 corridor from St. Louis to Rolla. A glimpse of the talent line-up includes Tony nominated actor and a Muny favorite, Lara Teeter, as well as St. Louis’ Steve Isom, Ben Nordstrom, Zoe Vonder Haar, Alex Prakken and Broadway’s Spencer Milford, among others! Mary Strauss is sponsoring the event.
General admission is $35. $100 VIP tickets include a pre-show meet and greet cocktail hour. Tickets can be purchased through Metrotix or directly at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri, 314-533-9900. For more information, click here.
Tax-deductible charitable donations can be made to Ozark Actors Theatre, P.O. Box K, Rolla, MO 65402.
About Ozark Actors Theatre: Located in Rolla, Missouri in the rolling hills of the Ozarks, OAT is a non-profit theatre organization, and is one of only three professional summer stock theaters in the state. At OAT, we believe that the performing arts are one of the most positive and powerful transformative forces in people’s lives, and we strive to present our community with theatrical experiences and performance and educational opportunities for young people in our educational department.
Check out Ozark actors Theatre's website for more information.
