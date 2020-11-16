ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care are teaming up with KMOV, American Red Cross, and Rawlings Sporting Goods for the ninth annual Holiday Gift Drive.
Though the pandemic does not allow for us to collect in the traditional manner, we're excited to host a virtual gift drive this year and hope you will join us. Fans can support this virtual gift drive for local children of all ages by making a tax-deductible donation through November 24. The funds raised will help the American Red Cross provide holiday gifts and gift cards to children of military families at a socially-distanced Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base.
Funds will also be distributed to select Cardinals Care partner agencies including Angels’ Arms, Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center, SouthSide Early Childhood Center, and Marygrove to provide holiday gifts for the children they serve.
For more information and to make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.