ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Join KMOV and Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis on Wednesday, October 13 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. for KMOV Cares 4 Kids. It’s a day of inspiration and firsthand experiences of the people and the stories that make our Shriners Hospital so special.
Whether it’s a question of how to donate, or how to become a patient, volunteers will be waiting to hear from you.
Our Shriners Hospital specializes solely in children’s orthopedics, treating everything from simple fractures to complex surgeries. They will treat your children like their own regardless of your ability to pay, working hard to transform child’s lives and giving them a brighter future.
On October 13, be sure to watch KMOV between 6am and 7pm and learn how you can help give children a brighter future and bring Love to the Rescue.
By donating to the KMOV Cares 4 Kids campaign, you can help transform the lives of these children who want to be able to play, run and have fun just like other kids. Visit ShrinersHospitalsforChildren.org for more information on how to give.
To donate please call: (314) 692-6448
To make an appointment: 314-692-6402
