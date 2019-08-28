ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV is proud to partner with ALDI for a two-week diaper drive.
From Tuesday, September 3 - Sunday, September 15, visit a participating ALDI location. Purchase a package of diapers and place them in the diaper drive box located in the store.
All diapers collected will go to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, which needs to collect 150,000 annually.
St. Louis Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect and provides emergency intervention, respite care and support to families in crisis. The Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for almost 6,400 children a year, birth through age 12.
Our partner is The Pooper Troopers, a 501c3 founded by a caring family committed to changing the world, one dirty diaper at a time.
