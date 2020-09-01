ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV is proud to partner with the Pooper Troopers for the 2020 diaper drive.
From Tuesday, September 1 - Wednesday, September 30, the Pooper Troopers will be the charity of choice for the 4-Degree Guarantee. During that time, the Pooper Troopers will be accepting diaper donations either online or at a participating Aldi location.
For information about how to donate, click here.
All diapers collected will go to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, which needs to collect 300,000+ annually.
St. Louis Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect and provides emergency intervention, respite care and support to families in crisis. The Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for almost 6,400 children a year, birth through age 12.
Our partner is The Pooper Troopers, a 501c3 founded by a caring family committed to changing the world, one dirty diaper at a time.
