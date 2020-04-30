(KMOV.com) -- Our old and dear friend, longtime Channel 4 anchor Julius Hunter wants you to know he is thinking about you and yours during these particularly challenging times. So, Jules dug deep into his files and dusted off his mortar board cap. And -- just for you -- he put together a unique feature we think you will love and want to share.
He calls it "Professor Julius K. Hunter's "STUFF YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT ST. LOUIS HISTORY."
Each Friday we'll put up on the KMOV Instagram Professor Hunter's little-known fun facts about our Metro area's colorful and sometimes wacky history. Stuff he's sure you never learned in school!
"Okay, so it's more bubble gum than spinach," Hunter admits. "But take a little bit of a break from the heavy, gloomy issues you're now facing every single day."
So, look for this collection of juicy tidbits on St. Louis history... courtesy of Julius Hunter... every Friday on the KMOV Instagram.
Drawings courtesy of Todd Bauman
