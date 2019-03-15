ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If a tornado touched down in your neighborhood at night, would you know? Night tornadoes are among the most dangerous and deadly severe weather events in the Midwest. That’s why it’s important for every family to have a weather alert radio inside their home. It can be programmed just for your location and only for the type of alerts you want to receive. And it is designed to be loud enough to wake up even the soundest of sleepers. Like a smoke detector, no home should be without one.
News 4 is pleased to partner with Schnucks to make weather alert radios available to you at an affordable price. Also, every Wednesday through April 24, Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, together with other members of KMOV’s weather team, will visit a different area Schnucks store. Each event starts at 3:00, and concludes at 6:30. If you already have a weather radio, bring it with you to be re-programmed for free by one of our experts. You can also purchase a radio at the store for the special price of $39.99. If you are buying a radio or bringing one from home don’t forget to bring or purchase new batteries (3 AA); it can’t be programmed without them. News 4 wants you to be prepared for this year’s severe weather season. Come out and see us at one of the locations below!
Weather Radio Wednesdays at Schnucks
3:30 - 6:30 p.m., March 20 – April 24
Mar 20: 1253 Water Tower Rd Arnold
Mar 27: 1960 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville
Apr 3: 800 Carlyle Ave Belleville
Apr 10: 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Dr Fenton
Apr 17: 10634 St Charles Rock Rd St Ann
Apr 24: 3100 Madison Ave Granite City
About Programming Your Radio
Weather radios are a great way to get any weather warning. But especially useful for severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the middle of the night when your phone may not wake you.
If you find that Flood Warnings (or any other warning) in your area sound the alert too often on your Midland weather radio, we have instructions below on how to turn them off. Note that you cannot turn off tornado warnings.
How to turn off Flood Warnings (or any other warning) on a Midland Weather Radio WR-120 and WR-120EZ models.
Hit Menu
Hit the up arrow until you see “Set Events”
Hit Select
Hit Select again.
Hi the up arrow repeatedly until you see “Flood Warning” in the LED screen
(Or whatever warning, advisory or watch you’d like to turn off)
Hit Select
Hit the up arrow so it now reads “Off” in the LED screen.
Hit Select
Hit Menu
Hit Menu again and it should read “saving” briefly in the LED screen before returning to the time.
